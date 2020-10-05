COVID: Lorenzin tests positive for virus

ROME, OCT 5 - Former health minister Beatrice Lorenzin on Monday tested positive for COVID.19. "Yes, I'm positive," she told ANSA. "When I got the the first symptoms I immediately carried out the test that confirmed the positivity for COVID. "If I got it, who have always been careful, I have always used a face mask, I have to say that COVID is an ugly beast". Lorenzin is a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). She started her political career in ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party. Lorenzin is Italy's longest serving health minister. She served in three straight centre-left administrations, from 2013 to 2018. (ANSA).