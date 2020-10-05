North west mops up after deadly storms

ROME, OCT 5 - Northwestern Italy was mopping up Monday after storms that killed several people at the weekend. Liguria and Piedmont are expected to declare a state of calamity for bad weather. Two people were reported to have died in the flooding and landslides in Piedmont. On Sunday and Monday five bodies were found in the sea off Liguria. They are believed to have been swept away in the Val di Roya valley between Italy and France. A sixth body was also recovered but it is believed to be that of a woman who committed suicide on the Ligurian coast. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the upcoming Recovery Plan would earmark funds to help prevent such disasters happening again. "It will devote a lot of funds to the environment and there will be added cash for hydrogeological issues," he said. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would provide "full support" for the damage caused by the storms and floods. Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Monday night's cabinet meeting should approve a state of calamity for the region. He was echoed by his colleague in Piedmont, Alberto Cirio. (ANSA).