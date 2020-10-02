COVID: Start to water polo season put off
ROME
02 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 2 - Officials on Friday postponed this weekend's scheduled start to the Italian water polo season after a number of players tested positive for the coronavirus. "We have decided to put off the start of the season for both men's and women's competitions due to positive tests and quarantines," said the president of the Italian swimming federation, Paolo Barelli. Three of Saturday's Serie A water polo games had already been postponed until further notice after three positive cases of COVID-19 were detected. The matches were San Donato Metanopoli-Telimar Palermo, AN Brescia-Roma, and Posillipo-Iren Genova Quinto. The players who tested positive are Francesco Lo Cascio of Telimar and Marco Del Lungo and Edoardo Di Somma of AN Brescia. Saturday was to have been the first day of play in the COVID-delayed season. (ANSA).
