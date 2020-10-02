Covid: 2,499 cases in a day, victims steady,+23

COVID: Start to water polo season put off
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 114 nuovi casi, 74 solo nel Barese. Un decesso
A Foggia no a cibi e bevande all'aperto
Coronavirus in Puglia, lieve calo contagi (+72) su 4mila tamponi e 1 decesso: nel Foggiano 29 casi e studenti positivi
ROME
02 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 2 - The number of new COVID cases in Italy stayed high for a second day Friday with 2,499 cases in the last 24 hours compared to 2,548 Thursday, the health ministry said. The number of swabs set a new record, with 120,301 tests made, about 2,000 up on Thursday, the ministry said. The total of infected since the start of the pandemic including recovered and victims rose to 319,908. The number of fresh victims was steady at 23 in a day. The total death toll is now 35,941. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su