Covid: 2,499 cases in a day, victims steady,+23

ROME, OCT 2 - The number of new COVID cases in Italy stayed high for a second day Friday with 2,499 cases in the last 24 hours compared to 2,548 Thursday, the health ministry said. The number of swabs set a new record, with 120,301 tests made, about 2,000 up on Thursday, the ministry said. The total of infected since the start of the pandemic including recovered and victims rose to 319,908. The number of fresh victims was steady at 23 in a day. The total death toll is now 35,941. (ANSA).