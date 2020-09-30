11-year-old boy takes own life in Naples

Venerdì 02 Ottobre 2020 | 18:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Start to water polo season put off

COVID: Start to water polo season put off

 
ROME
Covid: 2,499 cases in a day, victims steady,+23

Covid: 2,499 cases in a day, victims steady,+23

 
STRASBOURG
Too many domestic abuse shelvings says CoE

Too many domestic abuse shelvings says CoE

 
BRUSSELS
Extending COVID emergency not abuse of power - Conte

Extending COVID emergency not abuse of power - Conte

 
NAPLES
COVID: Napoli's Zielinski and staffer positive

COVID: Napoli's Zielinski and staffer positive

 
VENICE
Venice set for first real MOSE test

Venice set for first real MOSE test

 
ROME
Belarus bars 3 leftwing MPs

Belarus bars 3 leftwing MPs

 
ROME
Mattarella, Conte wishes for Trumps' recovery from COVID

Mattarella, Conte wishes for Trumps' recovery from COVID

 
ROME
Libya: Sarraj still essential without deal - Di Maio

Libya: Sarraj still essential without deal - Di Maio

 
ROME
Europa League: Roma get Young Boys, Napoli Real Sociedad

Europa League: Roma get Young Boys, Napoli Real Sociedad

 
FLORENCE
Work on Italian language museum to start next yr

Work on Italian language museum to start next yr

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Il Bari un mosaico incompleto: Auteri aspetta due attaccanti

Il Bari un mosaico incompleto: Auteri aspetta due attaccanti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'incendio
Foggia, due roghi nel ghetto di Borgo Mezzanone: distrutte 5 baracche

Foggia, due roghi nel ghetto di Borgo Mezzanone: distrutte 5 baracche

 
GdM.TVSocial news
Checco Zalone e l'ultimo saluto a Mirko: il giovane con cui girò lo spot sulla Sma

Checco Zalone e l'ultimo saluto a Mirko: il giovane con cui girò lo spot sulla Sma

 
Batla decsione
Andria, studente positivo al Covid, resta chiuso domani liceo «Troya»

Andria, studente positivo al Covid: resta chiuso domani liceo «Troya»

 
Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, cala curva contagi: 16 positivi su 933 tamponi

Coronavirus in Basilicata, 16 positivi su 933 tamponi e 4 decessi in Rsa nel Potentino

 
Tarantoil futuro del siderurgico
Taranto, IInvitalia nell’ex Ilva ma non si sa come

Taranto, Invitalia nell’ex Ilva ma non si sa come

 
BrindisiCentrale Enel
Brindisi, tutto da rifare il processo alla polveri: annullate condanne e risarcimenti

Brindisi, tutto da rifare il processo alla polveri: annullate condanne e risarcimenti

 
LecceNel Salento
Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 114 nuovi casi, 74 solo nel Barese. Un decesso a Foggia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 114 nuovi casi, 74 solo nel Barese. Un decesso
A Foggia no a cibi e bevande all'aperto

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Coronavirus in Puglia, lieve calo dei contagi (+72) su quasi 4mila tamponi e un altro decesso: nel Foggiano 29 casi e studenti positivi

Coronavirus in Puglia, lieve calo contagi (+72) su 4mila tamponi e 1 decesso: nel Foggiano 29 casi e studenti positivi

Elisabetta Canalis sexy in lingerie nera su Instagram

Elisabetta Canalis sexy in lingerie nera su Instagram VIDEO

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, la maestra di De Marco: «Studente modello, molto introverso»

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, la maestra di De Marco: «Studente modello, molto introverso»

ROME

11-year-old boy takes own life in Naples

Investigators looking into possible suicide game

11-year-old boy takes own life in Naples

Refiles, changing source ROME, SEP 30 - An 11-year-old boy committed suicide in Naples on Wednesday by throwing himself from the balcony of his home, according to press reports. The child reportedly left a note apologizing to his mother in which he referred to a state of fear he experienced in the final hours of his life. Prosecutors have opened a probe into instigation of suicide. Investigators have not ruled out the hypothesis that the boy may have been the victim of a 'horror challenge" like 'blue whale' - an online 'game' in which young people are encouraged to carry out acts of self harm culminating in suicide. The boy reportedly lived in the Chiaia quarter and appeared to be a healthy, happy well-integrated child who practised sport. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati