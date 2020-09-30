11-year-old boy takes own life in Naples

Refiles, changing source ROME, SEP 30 - An 11-year-old boy committed suicide in Naples on Wednesday by throwing himself from the balcony of his home, according to press reports. The child reportedly left a note apologizing to his mother in which he referred to a state of fear he experienced in the final hours of his life. Prosecutors have opened a probe into instigation of suicide. Investigators have not ruled out the hypothesis that the boy may have been the victim of a 'horror challenge" like 'blue whale' - an online 'game' in which young people are encouraged to carry out acts of self harm culminating in suicide. The boy reportedly lived in the Chiaia quarter and appeared to be a healthy, happy well-integrated child who practised sport. (ANSA).