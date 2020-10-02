Too many domestic abuse shelvings says CoE

STRASBOURG, OCT 2 - The high rate at which domestic abuse cases are shelved at the preliminary investigations stage in Italy "concerns" the Council of Europe's committee of ministers, the panel said Friday. The concern was expressed in a review of a 2017 CoE ruling that a woman was not well served by the Italian courts in her domestic abuse case. It is not the first time that the rights group has chided Italy over domestic abuse cases, and perceived judicial lenience. (ANSA).