COVID: Napoli's Zielinski and staffer positive

NAPLES, OCT 2 - Napoli's Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a club staffer have tested positive for COVID-19 after Sunday's 6-0 rout of Genoa at the San Paolo following which 19 Genoa players and staff got the infection. Napoli tested all its squad, executives and staff after the match. The other members of the club came out negative after swabs taken Thursday, Napoli said. Zielinski, 26, joined Napoli from Empoli in 2016. He has played 145 times for the Partenopei, scoring 18 goals. The midfielder has 53 Poland caps and six goals for his country. (ANSA).