BRUSSELS
Extending COVID emergency not abuse of power - Conte

NAPLES
COVID: Napoli's Zielinski and staffer positive

VENICE
Venice set for first real MOSE test

ROME
Belarus bars 3 leftwing MPs

ROME
Mattarella, Conte wishes for Trumps' recovery from COVID

ROME
Libya: Sarraj still essential without deal - Di Maio

ROME
Europa League: Roma get Young Boys, Napoli Real Sociedad

FLORENCE
Work on Italian language museum to start next yr

GENOA
COVID: another 2 Genoa players, 1 staff positive

ROME
Conte best wishes for Trumps' recovery from COVID

ROME
Man loses eye in beating near Rome

Il Bari un mosaico incompleto: Auteri aspetta due attaccanti

Bariil verdetto
Mola, non commise violenza sessuale: dopo 10 anni assolto un pescatore siciliano

Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, cala curva contagi: 16 positivi su 933 tamponi

Tarantoil futuro del siderurgico
Taranto, IInvitalia nell’ex Ilva ma non si sa come

BrindisiCentrale Enel
Brindisi, tutto da rifare il processo alla polveri: annullate condanne e risarcimenti

Batl'annuncio
BST, rinnovata tratta ferroviaria: da lunedì tornano i treni sulla linea Barletta-Spinazzola

Foggiaemergenza contagio
Foggia, studentessa positiva al Covid: 4 classi chiuse nel liceo «Lanza»

LecceNel Salento
Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

Coronavirus, in Puglia 114 nuovi casi, 74 solo nel Barese. Un decesso a Foggia

A Foggia no a cibi e bevande all'aperto

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, la maestra di De Marco: «Studente modello, molto introverso»

Elisabetta Canalis sexy in lingerie nera su Instagram

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, gip convalida arresto: 21enne resta in carcere

VENICE

Venice set for first real MOSE test

135-cm 'acqua alta' expected in lagoon city Saturday

VENICE, OCT 2 - Venice is gearing for the first real test of its MOSE flood-barrier system against an 'acqua alta' flood Saturday. The lagoon city's tide centre confirmed that a 135-cm acqua alta is expected in Venice on Saturday. A final decision on using MOSE for the first time in anger has not yet been made, however, sources said. Tomorro'ws flood tide will be the first big 'acqua alta' of the autumn. St Mark's Basilica was damaged by flooding almost a year ago. MOSE is designed to stop such floods. (ANSA).

