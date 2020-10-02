Venice set for first real MOSE test

VENICE, OCT 2 - Venice is gearing for the first real test of its MOSE flood-barrier system against an 'acqua alta' flood Saturday. The lagoon city's tide centre confirmed that a 135-cm acqua alta is expected in Venice on Saturday. A final decision on using MOSE for the first time in anger has not yet been made, however, sources said. Tomorro'ws flood tide will be the first big 'acqua alta' of the autumn. St Mark's Basilica was damaged by flooding almost a year ago. MOSE is designed to stop such floods. (ANSA).