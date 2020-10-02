Belarus bars 3 leftwing MPs

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
02 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 2 - Belarus on Friday barred three centre-left Italian MPs from flying to the country. Former House Speaker Laura Boldrini and MPs Lia Quartapelle and Emanuele Fiano were prevented from boarding a Rome-Minsk flight. They were said to have 'persona non grata' status in Belarus after comments against President Alexander Lukashenko's allegedly rigged re-election. Two other Democratic Party (PD) MPs, former justice minister Andrea Orlando and Barbara Pollastrini, were allowed onto the flight. (ANSA).
