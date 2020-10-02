Mattarella, Conte wishes for Trumps' recovery from COVID

ROME, OCT 2 - President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday sent their best wishes for the speedy recovery of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania from COVID-19. "My best wishes to Donald Trump and Melania for a speedy recovery," Conte wrote on Twitter. "I hope you both may get well soon!". Mattarella sent Trump the following message: "I wish to voice with friendship to you and your wife Melania, on behalf of all the Italians and myself personally, the best and warmest wishes for a speedy recovery" from the coronavirus. (ANSA).