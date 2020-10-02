Libya: Sarraj still essential without deal - Di Maio

ROME, OCT 2 - Resigning Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj remains "fundamental" for Libya without a deal on a new institutional architecture in the north African country, Foreign Minister Luigi D i Maio told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Rome Friday. Di Maio said Sarraj's decision to announce his resignation "was I think a choice of courage and responsibility. "But we subordinate this choice to a new institutional architecture in Libya. "Until the parties reach an accord on this, Sarraj's role remains fundamental". (ANSA).