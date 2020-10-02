Work on Italian language museum to start next yr

FLORENCE, OCT 2 - Work on an Italian language museum will start in Florence net year, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Friday. He said it was "fitting" that the project would kick off in the year of the 700th anniversary of Dante's death. Franceschini said the money had been allotted for the project, which entails restructuring an existing building belonging to the city council. "We have deliberated the funding and now we will map out the schedule for the work," he said. (ANSA).