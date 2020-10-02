Europa League: Roma get Young Boys, Napoli Real Sociedad

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
02 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 2 - AS Roma drew Young Boys and Napoli got Real Sociedad in the group stage of this year's Europa League on Friday. AC Milan were drawn against Celtic, Sparta Prague, and Lille. Napoli also got Alkmarr and Rijeka, while Roma got Cluj and CSKA Sofia. (ANSA).
