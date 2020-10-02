COVID: another 2 Genoa players, 1 staff positive

GENOA, OCT 2 - Another two Genoa players and one staffer tested positive for COVID-19 Friday bringing the total of players and staff to get the virus to 19. The players were Petar Brlek and Miha Zajc, and the staffer Walter Bressan. Genoa President Enrico Preziosi said Thursday that forward Mattia Destro has become the club's 16th COVID-19 case. Destro was the 12th Genoa player to have contracted the disease with the other four cases being team staff members. The other players are Francesco Cassata, Lukas Lerager, Federico Marchetti, Filippo Melegoni, Luca Pellegrini, Mattia Perin, Marko Pjaca, Ivan Radovanovic, Lasse Schöne, Davide Zappacosta and Valon Behrami. Earlier on Thursday the Lega di Serie A postponed Saturday's Genoa-Torino clash. (ANSA).