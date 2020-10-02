Man loses eye in beating near Rome

ROME, OCT 2 - A 28-year-old man from Ladispoli near Rome lost an eye in a July 20 beating by two boxer brothers who were angry that he had not invited them to a party, police said after arresting the pair Friday. The alleged attack took place in front of the man's girlfriend in a street in Ladispoli. The bothers have been charged with grievous bodily harm. The victim reportedly knew the brothers because they went to the same gym. The brothers' is under investigation for allegedly preventing the man's girlfriend to intervene and try to stop the attack, police said. Italy is still reeling from a street beating by an alleged gang including two mixed martial arts brothers that allegedly killed a young Cape Verdian-Italian near Rome in August. (ANSA).