Venerdì 02 Ottobre 2020 | 13:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Man loses eye in beating near Rome

Man loses eye in beating near Rome

 
TURIN
Ex-Turin mayor indicted over book fair

Ex-Turin mayor indicted over book fair

 
GENOA
River breaks banks near La Spezia, homes cut off

River breaks banks near La Spezia, homes cut off

 
ROME
Deficit surges to 10.3% of GDP in Q2

Deficit surges to 10.3% of GDP in Q2

 
ROME
Lazio to make facemasks compulsory outdoors

Lazio to make facemasks compulsory outdoors

 
ROME
Champions: Juve draw Barca, Inter Real

Champions: Juve draw Barca, Inter Real

 
ROME
Italy car sales up 9.5% in Sep, 1st rise of 2020

Italy car sales up 9.5% in Sep, 1st rise of 2020

 
BEIJING
Pompeo charges on Italy groundless says China

Pompeo charges on Italy groundless says China

 
ROME
Covid: over 2,500 cases in a day, 5-mt high

Covid: over 2,500 cases in a day, 5-mt high

 
BOLOGNA
Migrants 'tumour to be eradicated' says northern mayor

Migrants 'tumour to be eradicated' says northern mayor

 
ROME
COVID: 3 water polo games put off

COVID: 3 water polo games put off

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, cala curva contagi: 16 positivi su 933 tamponi

Coronavirus in Basilicata, cala curva contagi: 16 positivi su 933 tamponi

 
Tarantoil futuro del siderurgico
Taranto, IInvitalia nell’ex Ilva ma non si sa come

Taranto, Invitalia nell’ex Ilva ma non si sa come

 
BrindisiCentrale Enel
Brindisi, tutto da rifare il processo alla polveri: annullate condanne e risarcimenti

Brindisi, tutto da rifare il processo alla polveri: annullate condanne e risarcimenti

 
Batl'annuncio
BST, rinnovata tratta ferroviaria: da lunedì tornano i treni sulla linea Barletta-Spinazzola

BAT, rinnovata tratta ferroviaria: dal 5 ottobre tornano treni sulla Barletta-Spinazzola

 
BariControlli della polizia
Corato, a spasso in centro con 200 grammi di droga: arrestato 22enne con la passione per il rap

Corato, a spasso in centro con 200 grammi di droga: arrestato 22enne con la passione per il rap

 
Foggiaemergenza contagio
Foggia, studentessa positiva al Covid: 4 classi chiuse nel liceo «Lanza»

Foggia, studentessa positiva al Covid: 4 classi chiuse nel liceo «Lanza»

 
LecceNel Salento
Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 114 nuovi casi, 74 solo nel Barese. Un decesso a Foggia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 114 nuovi casi, 74 solo nel Barese. Un decesso
A Foggia no a cibi e bevande all'aperto

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, la maestra di De Marco: «Studente modello, molto introverso»

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, la maestra di De Marco: «Studente modello, molto introverso»

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, gip convalida arresto: 21enne resta in carcere

Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, gip convalida arresto: 21enne resta in carcere 
Killer:«Li ho sorpresi in cucina»

Elisabetta Canalis sexy in lingerie nera su Instagram

Elisabetta Canalis sexy in lingerie nera su Instagram VIDEO

ROME

Man loses eye in beating near Rome

Man attacked by 2 boxer brothers over party invite failure

Man loses eye in beating near Rome

ROME, OCT 2 - A 28-year-old man from Ladispoli near Rome lost an eye in a July 20 beating by two boxer brothers who were angry that he had not invited them to a party, police said after arresting the pair Friday. The alleged attack took place in front of the man's girlfriend in a street in Ladispoli. The bothers have been charged with grievous bodily harm. The victim reportedly knew the brothers because they went to the same gym. The brothers' is under investigation for allegedly preventing the man's girlfriend to intervene and try to stop the attack, police said. Italy is still reeling from a street beating by an alleged gang including two mixed martial arts brothers that allegedly killed a young Cape Verdian-Italian near Rome in August. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati