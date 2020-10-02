Ex-Turin mayor indicted over book fair

TURIN, OCT 2 - Former Turin mayor Piero Fassino was indicted Friday over the management of the northern city's famed book fair when he was first citizen from 2011 to 2016. The trial will start on May 17 next year. In all, 17 people have been sent to trial over alleged corruption and abuse of office. They include the region's former culture councillor, Antonella Parigi, and the former book fair chief Rolando Picchioni. Twelve people under investigation were not indicted. The probe began in 2015 and allegedly turned up hundreds of thousands of euros that were allegedly embezzled by those accused. Prosecutors say they skimmed off some 850,000 euro for personal expenses that had nothing to do with the running of the fair. The accused have been charged with embezzlement, false accounting and bid rigging, among other graft charges. They deny all wrongdoing. (ANSA).