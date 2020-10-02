Lazio to make facemasks compulsory outdoors

ROME, OCT 2 - Lazio, the region around Rome, is set to make facemasks compulsory outdoors amid a COVID spike, a senior health official said Friday. Governor Nicola Zingaretti will make the use of masks obligatory for those outdoors, Lazio health councillor Alessio D'Amato told a press conference at Italy's premier infectious disease hospital, the Spallanzani, in Rome. There will be three exceptions from the rule, he said: children under six; those for whom facemasks are incompatible; and people taking exercise. D'Aamato added that so far the regional health authority had found some 290 positive COVID cases in the region's schools. He said this figure was within the region's expectations. Zingaretti, who is also leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said the facemask ordinance would come into effect on Saturday. He said the regional government had so far bought a million saliva tests for COVID. D'Amato added that flu jabs would be available in pharmacies, for the first time. (ANSA).