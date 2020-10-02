Deficit surges to 10.3% of GDP in Q2

ROME, OCT 2 - Italy's public deficit surged to 10.3% of GDP in the second quarter of the year, ISTAT said Friday. Italy showed a primary result of -5.9% in the quarter, compared to a primary surplus of 4.1% in the second quarter of 2019, the stats agency said. The tax burden was 43.2% in the second quarter of this year, 1.8 percentage points higher than the same period last year, despite a sharp fall in tax revenue due to COVID-19. ISTAT said the deficit rose sharply because of the "strong reduction" in economic activity due to the virus. Italian GDP is forecast to drop between 9% and 13% this year according to various forecasts. It will then rebound 4-6% next year, various bodies have said. The coronavirus crisis has caused an unprecedented contraction in the economy. (ANSA).