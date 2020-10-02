River breaks banks near La Spezia, homes cut off

Man loses eye in beating near Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 114 nuovi casi, 74 solo nel Barese. Un decesso
A Foggia no a cibi e bevande all'aperto
Fidanzati uccisi a Lecce, gip convalida arresto: 21enne resta in carcere
Killer:«Li ho sorpresi in cucina»
GENOA
02 Ottobre 2020
GENOA, OCT 2 - A river broke its banks after torrential rain near La Spezia in Liguria Friday and homes were cut off. The river flooded the municipal road at Maissana. Some cars and a truck were swept away by the waters. The lorry washed up against a bridge. On a nearby highway, a landslip narrowly missed a passing vehicle. The driver was unharmed, according to early reports. Violent thunderstorms have hit the north of Italy and are set to spread to the centre on Saturday. Italy has been struck by waves of rainy weather in the last week. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su