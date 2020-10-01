Pompeo charges on Italy groundless says China

BEIJING, OCT 1 - The Chinese foreign ministry said Thursday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's charges that China is trying to exploit 5G investments in Italy for its strategic interests were "groundless". The accusations about the risks of cooperating with Italy are "unfounded and unsustainable", said the office of the foreign ministry's spokesperson. It said that China and Italy had always "carried out economic, commercial and investment cooperation in a spirit of equality, mutual advantage and advantageous cooperation for all. "China has always encouraged strong and respectable Chinese firms to invest in Italy and in other countries, and it welcomes firms from other countries, like Italy, to start activities in China". The US has warned Italy and other countries about the alleged espionage risks of letting Chinese giant Huawei into 5G networks. (ANSA).