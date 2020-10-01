Covid: over 2,500 cases in a day, 5-mt high

Champions: Juve draw Barca, Inter Real
ROME
01 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 1 - Italy's daily rate of COVID infections surged to 2,548 new cases in the last 24 hours Thursday, a five-month high, the health ministry said. A record number of swabs were taken, 118,236, about 13,000 more than Wednesday's tally. The total number of infected including recovered and victims is now 317,409. The daily toll of new deaths was also up, at 24 Thursday compared to 16 Wednesday. The total death toll is now 35,918 (ANSA).
