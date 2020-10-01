Giovedì 01 Ottobre 2020 | 19:05

ROME
Champions: Juve draw Barca, Inter Real

ROME
Italy car sales up 9.5% in Sep, 1st rise of 2020

BEIJING
Pompeo charges on Italy groundless says China

ROME
Covid: over 2,500 cases in a day, 5-mt high

BOLOGNA
Migrants 'tumour to be eradicated' says northern mayor

ROME
COVID: 3 water polo games put off

ROME
Teacher dies after asking for glass of water

ROME
Soccer: Destro is Genoa's 16th COVID-19 case

ROME
Italian espresso aims for UNESCO status

BOLOGNA
Pusher, 25, rapes girl, 16

ROME
Recovery Fund to boost growth by 0.2-0.5% a year - Gualtieri

Biancorossi
Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, cattivi odori da discarica: tutti assolti, ma è polemica

BariL'emergenza
Bari, un caso di Covid in scuola media Michelangelo: classe in quarantena

LecceNel Salento
Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

BatIl virus
Coronavirus, contatto con un positivo: chiuso Tribunale Trani per sanificazione

PotenzaIndustria
Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

Foggiatra carapelle e orta nova
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 7 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

BOLOGNA

Violent drug pushers can't expect rights says League official

BOLOGNA, OCT 1 - Ferrara's far-right anti-migrant League mayor has caused an uproar in Italy by calling migrants "a tumour to be eradicated". Alan Fabbri, a member of Matteo Salvini's nationalist party, was commenting on the rejection of 134 migrant residency permit applications in the northern city "almost all on the grounds of social peril and the illegal status of those who had asked for international protection". Fabbri said on Facebook: "Illegals, violent, drug pushers and serial jaywalkers and rough sleepers who do nothing but make our city less safe, they can't expect any rights and must only return to where they came from. "For us they are neither a resource not persons to be integrated at our expense. "They are only a tumour to be eradicated". Fabbri's comments were condemned by centre-left and leftwing parties as well as pro-migrant groups. (ANSA).

