Soccer: Destro is Genoa's 16th COVID-19 case

COVID: 3 water polo games put off
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 8 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni
i più letti
Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer
Duplice omicidio Lecce, reo confesso in carcere in isolamento. Trovato altro biglietto con tempi del delitto Legale: «Ragazzo provato»
ROME
01 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 1 - Genoa President Enrico Preziosi said Thursday that forward Mattia Destro has become the club's 16th COVID-19 case. Destro is the 12th Genoa player to have contracted the disease with the other four cases being team staff members. The other players are Francesco Cassata, Lukas Lerager, Federico Marchetti, Filippo Melegoni, Luca Pellegrini, Mattia Perin, Marko Pjaca, Ivan Radovanovic, Lasse Schöne, Davide Zappacosta and Valon Behrami. Earlier on Thursday the Lega di Serie A postponed Saturday's Genoa-Torino clash. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su