Giovedì 01 Ottobre 2020 | 17:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 3 water polo games put off

COVID: 3 water polo games put off

 
ROME
Teacher dies after asking for glass of water

Teacher dies after asking for glass of water

 
ROME
Soccer: Destro is Genoa's 16th COVID-19 case

Soccer: Destro is Genoa's 16th COVID-19 case

 
ROME
Italian espresso aims for UNESCO status

Italian espresso aims for UNESCO status

 
BOLOGNA
Pusher, 25, rapes girl, 16

Pusher, 25, rapes girl, 16

 
ROME
Recovery Fund to boost growth by 0.2-0.5% a year - Gualtieri

Recovery Fund to boost growth by 0.2-0.5% a year - Gualtieri

 
ROME
2 die as car hits boar

2 die as car hits boar

 
ROME
COVID-19: Genoa-Torino postponed

COVID-19: Genoa-Torino postponed

 
MILAN
Soccer: Hauge joins Milan

Soccer: Hauge joins Milan

 
PADUA
3 arrested for attack on Berlusconi lawyer

3 arrested for attack on Berlusconi lawyer

 
ROME
Holy See may have been defrauded in scandals -Guerrero

Holy See may have been defrauded in scandals -Guerrero

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, cattivi odori da discarica: tutti assolti, ma è polemica

Taranto, cattivi odori da discarica: tutti assolti, ma è polemica

 
BariL'emergenza
Bari, un caso di Covid in scuola media Michelangelo: classe in quarantena

Bari, un caso di Covid in scuola media Michelangelo: classe in quarantena

 
LecceNel Salento
Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

 
BatIl virus
Coronavirus, contatto con un positivo: chiuso Tribunale Trani per sanificazione

Coronavirus, contatto con un positivo: chiuso Tribunale Trani per sanificazione

 
PotenzaIndustria
Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

 
Foggiatra carapelle e orta nova
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 7 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 8 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

 

i più letti

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Coronavirus, in Puglia 99 casi, quasi tutti tra il Barese, il Foggiano e la Bat. 3 vittime

Coronavirus: in Puglia 99 casi, quasi tutti tra Barese, Foggiano e Bat. 3 vittime

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer

Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso in carcere in isolamento

Duplice omicidio Lecce, reo confesso in carcere in isolamento. Trovato altro biglietto con tempi del delitto Legale: «Ragazzo provato»

Bitonto, la mamma dell'alunna è positiva: tutta la classe confinata a casa

Bitonto, la mamma dell'alunna è positiva: tutta la classe confinata a casa

ROME

Teacher dies after asking for glass of water

In Sicily

Teacher dies after asking for glass of water

ROME, OCT 1 - A 50-year-old high-school teacher fell to the floor and died in his classroom at Vittoria in Sicily after asking for a glass of water to drink on Thursday. "I'm not well, get me a glass of water," said the unnamed teacher, according to local sources. An emergency medical team rushed to the school but could not revive the man. He is thought to have suffered a heart attack. His students at the Liceo Giuseppe Mazzini were in shock. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati