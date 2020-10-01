Teacher dies after asking for glass of water

COVID: 3 water polo games put off
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 8 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni
i più letti
Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer
Duplice omicidio Lecce, reo confesso in carcere in isolamento. Trovato altro biglietto con tempi del delitto Legale: «Ragazzo provato»
ROME
01 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 1 - A 50-year-old high-school teacher fell to the floor and died in his classroom at Vittoria in Sicily after asking for a glass of water to drink on Thursday. "I'm not well, get me a glass of water," said the unnamed teacher, according to local sources. An emergency medical team rushed to the school but could not revive the man. He is thought to have suffered a heart attack. His students at the Liceo Giuseppe Mazzini were in shock. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su