Teacher dies after asking for glass of water

ROME, OCT 1 - A 50-year-old high-school teacher fell to the floor and died in his classroom at Vittoria in Sicily after asking for a glass of water to drink on Thursday. "I'm not well, get me a glass of water," said the unnamed teacher, according to local sources. An emergency medical team rushed to the school but could not revive the man. He is thought to have suffered a heart attack. His students at the Liceo Giuseppe Mazzini were in shock. (ANSA).