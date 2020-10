Pusher, 25, rapes girl, 16

BOLOGNA, OCT 1 - A 25-year-old Nigerian asylum seeker and alleged drug pusher was arrested Thursday on suspicion of selling cocaine to a 16-year-old girl and then raping her in Ferrara on July 29, police said. The man, Elvis Omonghomion, known in drug pushing circles as Bobby, was arrested on a warrant from Ferrara prosecutors. He has a criminal record for pushing, police said. The alleged cocaine sale and rape took place in Ferrara's via del Lavoro two months ago, police said. Omonghomion is said to have raped the girl in lieu of payment for the drugs. Ferrara is in northern Emilia-Romagna, near the border with Veneto. (ANSA).