Recovery Fund to boost growth by 0.2-0.5% a year - Gualtieri

ROME, OCT 1 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Thursday that the investments Italy will make with money from the EU Recovery Plan will boost growth by up to half a percentage point of GDP a year. "Simulations show that, with the Recovery Fund money, the growth trend will increase by between 0.2 and 0.5 percentage points a year in a structural, permanent way, depending on the effectiveness of the related additional spending," Gualtieri told the Senate's budget and EU policies committees. "An additional effect on GDP can come from the reforms that will be introduced as part of the national plan for recovery and resilience (PNRR)," he said. Gualtieri said the reforms will include cuts to the labour-tax wedge to make sure workers get to take home more of their gross salary and support for "families and parenthood". The reforms will also seek to get people who are currently excluded from the labour market into work. (ANSA).