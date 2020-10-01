2 die as car hits boar

COVID: 3 water polo games put off
ROME
01 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 1 - Two people died after a car hit two wild boar on the A26 motorway near Genoa on Wednesday night. One person was injured in the crash. The CIA farm group called for "urgent reforms" to curb the spread of "out of control" boar. Some 15 people were killed and 227 injured in incidents with wild animals last year, the ASAPS group said. (ANSA).
