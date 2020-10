COVID-19: Genoa-Torino postponed

ROME, OCT 1 - The Lega di Serie A on Thursday postponed Saturday's Genoa-Torino clash after 11 Genoa players and four staff members tested positive for COVID following Sunday's 6-0 rout at Napoli. The club said the players with the coronavirus are: Francesco Cassata, Lukas Lerager, Federico Marchetti, Filippo Melegoni, Luca Pellegrini, Mattia Perin, Marko Pjaca, Ivan Radovanovic, Lasse Schöne, Davide Zappacosta and Valon Behrami. (ANSA).