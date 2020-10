Soccer: Hauge joins Milan

MILAN, OCT 1 - Norwegian Under-21 forward Jens Petter Hauge on Thursday joined AC Milan on a five-year contract that will keep him at the San Siro until June 2025. The tall striker, 20, has left Bod/Glimt which lost to Milan in the Europa League last week. Hauge scored against his future club. Hauge, who has three Norway under 21 caps and one goal for his country, is expected to be on the bench for the even-time European champions against Spezia on Sunday. (ANSA).