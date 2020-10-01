Giovedì 01 Ottobre 2020 | 15:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: Genoa-Torino postponed

COVID-19: Genoa-Torino postponed

 
MILAN
Soccer: Hauge joins Milan

Soccer: Hauge joins Milan

 
PADUA
3 arrested for attack on Berlusconi lawyer

3 arrested for attack on Berlusconi lawyer

 
ROME
Holy See may have been defrauded in scandals -Guerrero

Holy See may have been defrauded in scandals -Guerrero

 
VATICAN CITY
US/Holy See: 'Cordial' Pompeo-Parolin talks on China

US/Holy See: 'Cordial' Pompeo-Parolin talks on China

 
FLORENCE
Hi-tech copy of David to star at Dubai Expo

Hi-tech copy of David to star at Dubai Expo

 
ROME
We need to hang in on COVID for 7-8 months - Speranza

We need to hang in on COVID for 7-8 months - Speranza

 
ROME
Weather alert in three southern regions

Weather alert in three southern regions

 
NAPLES
Caserta pizzeria voted best in world

Caserta pizzeria voted best in world

 
ROME
Architect Citterio fleeced of millions by assistant

Architect Citterio fleeced of millions by assistant

 
MARSALA
Gang 'beat up black migrants' in Marsala

Gang 'beat up black migrants' in Marsala

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel Tarantino
Coronavirus, focolaio in rsa a Ginosa Marina: guariti 3 pazienti

Coronavirus, focolaio in rsa a Ginosa Marina: guariti 3 pazienti

 
BariVerso l'inverno
Policlinico Bari, partita la campagna per il vaccino antinfluenzale

Policlinico Bari, partita la campagna per il vaccino antinfluenzale

 
LecceNel Salento
Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

 
BatIl virus
Coronavirus, contatto con un positivo: chiuso Tribunale Trani per sanificazione

Coronavirus, contatto con un positivo: chiuso Tribunale Trani per sanificazione

 
PotenzaIndustria
Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

 
Foggiatra carapelle e orta nova
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 7 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 8 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

 

i più letti

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Coronavirus, in Puglia 99 casi, quasi tutti tra il Barese, il Foggiano e la Bat. 3 vittime

Coronavirus: in Puglia 99 casi, quasi tutti tra Barese, Foggiano e Bat. 3 vittime

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer

Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso in carcere in isolamento

Duplice omicidio Lecce, reo confesso in carcere in isolamento. Trovato altro biglietto con tempi del delitto Legale: «Ragazzo provato»

Bitonto, la mamma dell'alunna è positiva: tutta la classe confinata a casa

Bitonto, la mamma dell'alunna è positiva: tutta la classe confinata a casa

PADUA

3 arrested for attack on Berlusconi lawyer

Piero Longo scared aggressors off with pistol shots into air

3 arrested for attack on Berlusconi lawyer

PADUA, OCT 1 - Three people were arrested Thursday on suspicion of attacking Piero Longo, a university lecturer, lawyer for ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and ex-member of his centre-right Forza Italia party, outside his Padua home Wednesday night. The three - two men and a woman - rang Longo's bell and allegedly attacked him, police said. He fired two pistol shots into the air to scare them off. It was the suspected aggressors who called the police, citing Longo for armed threats. The three may be charged with aggravated bodily harm, police said. The incident took place at about 23:30. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati