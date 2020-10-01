3 arrested for attack on Berlusconi lawyer

PADUA, OCT 1 - Three people were arrested Thursday on suspicion of attacking Piero Longo, a university lecturer, lawyer for ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and ex-member of his centre-right Forza Italia party, outside his Padua home Wednesday night. The three - two men and a woman - rang Longo's bell and allegedly attacked him, police said. He fired two pistol shots into the air to scare them off. It was the suspected aggressors who called the police, citing Longo for armed threats. The three may be charged with aggravated bodily harm, police said. The incident took place at about 23:30. (ANSA).