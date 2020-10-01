US/Holy See: 'Cordial' Pompeo-Parolin talks on China

VATICAN CITY, OCT 1 - The Vatican said Thursday that Secretary of Stat Cardinal Pietro Parolin had had "cordial" talks with US counterpart Mike Pompeo on China, where the US secretary of state has criticised the expected renewal of a deal on Chinese bishops next month and urged the Holy See to take the lead against abuse of religious freedom. The head of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bryuni, said Parolin and Pompeo "presented their respective positions regarding relations with (China), in a climate of respect, relaxed and cordial". Bruni said the 45 minute talks also touched on conflict hotspots including the Caucasus, the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean. Pope Francis did not meet with Pompeo because of Vatican policy of avoiding papal audiences with high-ranking US officials during US election periods. A top Vatican official on Wednesday accused US President Donald Trump's administration of using Pope Francis with an event staged during Pompeo's visit to Rome. Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States, answered in the affirmative when asked by ANSA if the US unilaterally organizing a symposium on religious freedom at its embassy to the Holy See amounted to exploitation of the pope in the final stages of the US presidential campaign. "Yes, that is precisely why the pope will not meet American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," Gallagher said. Pompeo and Parolin discussed the Vatican's relations with China, after Pompeo accused the Holy See of being too soft on Beijing and was critical of the likelihood that a historic agreement with the Chinese authorities on the nomination of bishops will be renewed. Pompeo called on "every faith leader to find the courage to confront religious persecution against their own communities, and those of other faith" during a speech in Rome on Wednesday. Parolin, who attended the symposium along with Gallagher, was asked if the Holy See was irked by Pompeo's recent criticism of its China policy in the conservative Catholic journal First Things. "I should not say irritation, but rather surprise for this statement that we did not expect even though we have known for some time the position of Trump and Secretary Pompeo in particular," the cardinal replied. (ANSA).