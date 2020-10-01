Giovedì 01 Ottobre 2020 | 15:27

ROME
COVID-19: Genoa-Torino postponed

MILAN
Soccer: Hauge joins Milan

PADUA
3 arrested for attack on Berlusconi lawyer

ROME
Holy See may have been defrauded in scandals -Guerrero

VATICAN CITY
US/Holy See: 'Cordial' Pompeo-Parolin talks on China

FLORENCE
Hi-tech copy of David to star at Dubai Expo

ROME
We need to hang in on COVID for 7-8 months - Speranza

ROME
Weather alert in three southern regions

NAPLES
Caserta pizzeria voted best in world

ROME
Architect Citterio fleeced of millions by assistant

MARSALA
Gang 'beat up black migrants' in Marsala

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

Tarantonel Tarantino
Coronavirus, focolaio in rsa a Ginosa Marina: guariti 3 pazienti

BariVerso l'inverno
Policlinico Bari, partita la campagna per il vaccino antinfluenzale

LecceNel Salento
Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

BatIl virus
Coronavirus, contatto con un positivo: chiuso Tribunale Trani per sanificazione

PotenzaIndustria
Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

Foggiatra carapelle e orta nova
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 7 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 8 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Coronavirus, in Puglia 99 casi, quasi tutti tra il Barese, il Foggiano e la Bat. 3 vittime

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati

Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso in carcere in isolamento

Bitonto, la mamma dell'alunna è positiva: tutta la classe confinata a casa

ROME

Holy See may have been defrauded in scandals -Guerrero

Vatican finances must be crystal clear says economy chief

ROME, OCT 1 - Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, the prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy, said Thursday that the Holy See was probably the injured party in the recent financial scandals that have hit the headlines. Pope Francis last week forced Cardinal Angelo Becciu to step down from the helm of the Vatican department that oversees sainthoods. Becciu was the Substitute of its Secretariat of State at the time of a controversial 350-million-euro investment in a building in London in 2014 that is at the centre of a Vatican investigation. Becciu, who denies any wrongdoing, said he was not ousted in relation to the London operation but for alleged misappropriation regarding the use of Church money in Sardinia and for allegedly favouring activities run by his brothers. "It is possible that, in some cases, in addition to being badly advised, the Holy See was also defrauded," Guerrero Alves told reporters. "I think that we are learning from the errors or the imprudence of the past. "Now it is a question of accelerating with the pope's decisive, insistent process of awareness, internal and external transparency and control, and collaboration between different departments. "The Holy See's economy must be a house of crystal". Guerrero Alves also stressed that the losses in the London deal had not been sustained by Peter's Pence. (ANSA).

