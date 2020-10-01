Hi-tech copy of David to star at Dubai Expo

FLORENCE, OCT 1 - A high-tech copy of Michelangelo's iconic David statue is set to star at the Italian Pavilion at next year's Dubai Expo. The legendary statue of the Biblical boy warrior who slew Goliath will be shown at the highly anticipated event in "the most innovative project of high-technology reproduction," organisers said Thursday. The operation, they said, "combines the historic memory with a present of innovation". The Dubai Expo will be inaugurated on October 1, 2021. The David reproduction project will be a "choral, multidisciplinary, and inclusive process," said Italy's section commissioner for the event, Paolo Glisenti. The director of Florence's Accademia Gallery, which houses the statue, Cecilie Hollberg, said: "Davis is an icon of beauty and perfection that will represent not only Italian art but will also carry an important positive message of renaissance, hope and courage". Scientists, technicians, curators, crafts people, and university lecturers and students will be involved in the project over the coming months. The project will kick off with the digital acquisition of the statue's data and be completed by its ultra high tech reproduction using state of the art technology. (ANSA).