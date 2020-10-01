Weather alert in three southern regions

ROME, OCT 1 - There is a yellow alert for bad weather Thursday in Puglia, Calabria and Sicily. Heavy rain has hit most of the country in the past week causing flooding in some parts. Trees have also been blown down causing widespread damage. Meanwhile Venice's MOSE flood-water barrier is set for its first real test on Saturday. A 130 cm 'acqua alta' is expected in the lagoon city then, the height at which MOSE would go into action. It is the first big 'acqua alta' of the autumn. St Mark's Basilica was damaged by flooding almost a year ago. MOSE is designed to stop such floods. (ANSA).