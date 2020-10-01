Weather alert in three southern regions
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 8 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni
i più letti
Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer
Duplice omicidio Lecce, reo confesso in carcere in isolamento. Trovato altro biglietto con tempi del delitto Legale: «Ragazzo provato»
ROME
01 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 1 - There is a yellow alert for bad weather Thursday in Puglia, Calabria and Sicily. Heavy rain has hit most of the country in the past week causing flooding in some parts. Trees have also been blown down causing widespread damage. Meanwhile Venice's MOSE flood-water barrier is set for its first real test on Saturday. A 130 cm 'acqua alta' is expected in the lagoon city then, the height at which MOSE would go into action. It is the first big 'acqua alta' of the autumn. St Mark's Basilica was damaged by flooding almost a year ago. MOSE is designed to stop such floods. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su