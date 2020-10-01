Architect Citterio fleeced of millions by assistant

ROME, OCT 1 - An assistant to Antonio Citterio is under investigation for allegedly fleecing the world famous Italian architect of around 4.5 million euros with the help of an accomplice bank clerk. The assistant allegedly exploited having the power do transactions for the 70-year-old's architecture firm to pocket the money between 2013 and 2018. She allegedly used the money to gamble and to renovate a restaurant she owns in Chiavari, in Liguria. The bank clerk allegedly put money taken from Citterio into the accounts of relatives. Citterio is a two-time winner of the 'Compasso d'Oro' prize and he has had work displayed at New York's MoMa and Paris's Georges Pompidou centre. (ANSA).