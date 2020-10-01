Giovedì 01 Ottobre 2020 | 13:34

ROME
Weather alert in three southern regions

NAPLES
Caserta pizzeria voted best in world

ROME
Architect Citterio fleeced of millions by assistant

MARSALA
Gang 'beat up black migrants' in Marsala

ROME
Teacher, 60, indicted for relationship with student, 16

ROME
We want to extend state of emergency to Jan 31 - Conte

ROME
A community is measured by care for elderly says Mattarella

ROME
Italy's working population down by 350,000 on Feb - ISTAT

ROME
COVID-19 State of emergency may be extended till Jan 31

ROME
Soccer: Atalanta humble Lazio at home

ROME
Covid: +1,851 cases in 24 hrs, 19 victims

Biancorossi
Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

Barinel Barese
Santeramo, insospettabile aveva in casa e in negozio droga e armi illegali: arrestato

LecceNel Salento
Galatina, nasce l'albo delle baby-sitter: sospiro di sollievo per i genitori

TarantoIl decreto
Taranto, il Consiglio di stato congela le stabilizzazioni al Cup. Forza Italia: atto per drenare voti

BatIl virus
Coronavirus, contatto con un positivo: chiuso Tribunale Trani per sanificazione

PotenzaIndustria
Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

Foggiatra carapelle e orta nova
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 7 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

MARSALA

Acted with 'ferocity, out of pure race hate' say police

MARSALA, OCT 1 - A gang of at least three young Italian men allegedly beat up non-EU migrants in the Sicilian city of Marsala purely out of racial hatred, police said after arresting the three on Thursday. The gang, members of Marsala soccer team's 'ultra' hardcore fans called "the street boys, rebel nucleus", carried out their "raids" at the weekend in the historic centre of Marsala, police said. The three who were arrested were named as Salvatore Crimi, 18, Antony Licari, 24, and Natale Salvatore Licari, 34. Police said they and other gang members used blunt objects to beat black migrants, acting "with cruelty and without mercy, out of discrimination or racial and ethnic hatred". The attacks took place in Marsala over the summer, police said. They were, police said, "full-blown punitive raids against harmless non-EU citizens who were subjected, without any apparent reason, to verbal and physical violence by the criminal gang". The alleged racist thugs hit their victims with kicks, punches and knees and used weapons including wooden chairs, tables, glass bottles and various other items of furniture, police said. The alleged gang was "blinded by bestial, unmotivated rage, made all the more deplorable by phrases hailing race hatred like 'you're sh**y Africans', 'you can't speak because you're coloured', and 'we're going to kill you, you have no right to be here'," police said. On one occasion the gang also attacked a local shopkeeper who had tried to protect migrants from their wrath, police said. Their victims were so afraid of the gang's ferocity that they did not report the attacks and often did not even get medical care for their injuries, police said. The three have already been served DASPO stadium bans for their hooligan acts, police said. A search of Crimi's home turned up a semi-automatic pistol, and 10 cartridges. Police are looking for the other members of the gang. (ANSA).

