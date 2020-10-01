Teacher, 60, indicted for relationship with student, 16

ROME, OCT 1 - A 60-year-old Italian teacher has been indicted for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl who was his pupil, sources said Thursday. The Italian literature teacher reportedly told his wife he wanted to leave her because he was in love with the girl. He met the student at his school at Lissone near Monza north of Milan. Corriere della Sera said he asked his wife for a divorce. The relationship was discovered when another pupil took a picture of the pair kissing in the corridor of the school, the Milanese daily said. The picture was seen by another teacher who showed it to the head teacher. The teacher has been indicted on charges of "sexual acts with a minor with abuse of power deriving from his position". (ANSA).