We want to extend state of emergency to Jan 31 - Conte

ROME, OCT 1 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that his government wants to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency until the end of January. "We will go to parliament to ask for the state of emergency to be extended until January 31," Conte said during a visit to the 'Francesco Gesuè' middle school at San Felice a Cancello, in the southern province of Caserta. The current state of emergency is set to expire on October 15. But the recent upswing in the spread of the coronavirus has led the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its pandemic response to suggest an extension, sources said. The state of emergency, among other things, gives special powers to governors and other public bodies, making it possible, for example, to create 'red zones' sealing off areas where a coronavirus outbreak has occurred. It also makes it possible for the government to stop flights to and from countries with a high incidence of contagion. The obligation to respect coronavirus-prevention measures, such as social distancing, the use of facemasks in enclosed spaces and frequent hand washing, would remain too. (ANSA).