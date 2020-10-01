A community is measured by care for elderly says Mattarella

ROME, OCT 1 - President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that how elderly people are cared for is a key measure of how good a community is in his message for the International Day for Older Persons. "Often elderly people are the ones who teach us respect for values, they are the ones who show us the path of dignity, dedication and generosity," the head of State said. "Their example in this difficult time is an extraordinary asset... The quality of the model of community and development depends in part on how we guarantee rights and services for older citizens and on how we manage to integrate them into social processes in very rapid change". Mattarella also recalled the many elderly people who have been victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In recent months we have witnessed with dismay the suffering and death of many elderly people", he said. "Where the spread of the virus was more widespread, or the conditions of poverty more critical, the pain was even greater". (ANSA).