Italy's working population down by 350,000 on Feb - ISTAT

ROME, OCT 1 - ISTAT said Thursday that the number of people in work in Italy was still 350,000 lower than in February, before the COVID-19 emergency exploded, despite the month-on-month increases registered in July and August. The national statistics agency said the number of people in employment rose by 83,000, 0.4%, in August with respect to July. It said the working population was down by 425,000, 1.8%, compared to August 2019. ISTAT said the number of people on permanent open-ended contracts was actually up by 135,000 with respect to August 2019, but temporary workers were down by 425,00 and the self-employed dropped by 135,000. The agency said Italy's unemployment rate was 9.7% in August, down 0.1 of a percentage point with respect to July. But the unemployment rate for under-25s who are active on the labour market rose to 32.1%, up 0.3 of a point on July. (ANSA).