Soccer: Atalanta humble Lazio at home

ROME, OCT 1 - Atalanta thrashed Lazio 4.-1 in Rome on Wednesday with Papu Gomez scoring a double as the Bergamo side went on a romp. Robin Gosens and Hans Hateboer were also on target for the visitors. Inter made it two wins out of two in Serie A so far too, thumping Benevento 5-2. Atalanta and Inter joined Napoli, Verona and AC Milan at the top of the table with six points from two games. Promoted Spezia, meanwhile, claimed their first-ever top-flight victory, beating Udinese 2-0 away. (ANSA).