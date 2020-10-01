Giovedì 01 Ottobre 2020 | 11:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19 State of emergency may be extended till Jan 31

COVID-19 State of emergency may be extended till Jan 31

 
ROME
Soccer: Atalanta humble Lazio at home

Soccer: Atalanta humble Lazio at home

 
ROME
Covid: +1,851 cases in 24 hrs, 19 victims

Covid: +1,851 cases in 24 hrs, 19 victims

 
ROME
COVID: All Napoli tests negative

COVID: All Napoli tests negative

 
ROME
COVID contagions up by over 80% in 4 regions since June

COVID contagions up by over 80% in 4 regions since June

 
MESSINA
Worker electrocuted on power pylon

Worker electrocuted on power pylon

 
ROME
Antonio Ciontoli gets 14 years for Vannini homicide

Antonio Ciontoli gets 14 years for Vannini homicide

 
ROME
Security priority on 5G, Di Maio tells Pompeo

Security priority on 5G, Di Maio tells Pompeo

 
ROME
Soccer: authority won't let us play say COVID-hit Genoa

Soccer: authority won't let us play say COVID-hit Genoa

 
ROME
Security priority on 5G, Di Maio tells Pompeo

Security priority on 5G, Di Maio tells Pompeo

 
ROME
Student hurt after window breaks loose during class

Student hurt after window breaks loose during class

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

Bari, la Coppa Italia finisce a Ferrara: 11 metri amari ma si torna a testa alta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariallo svincolo per Carbonara
Bari, scontro tra moto e due auto in tangenziale: feriti, traffico in tilt

Bari, scontro tra moto e due auto in tangenziale: feriti, traffico in tilt

 
LecceLa vicenda
Duplice omicidio Lecce, comandante dei Ros: «Indizi cruciali grazie a lavoro di squadra»

Duplice omicidio Lecce, comandante dei Ros: «Indizi cruciali grazie a lavoro di squadra»

 
PotenzaIndustria
Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

Balvano, Ferrero raddoppia dopo il successo Nutella Biscuits

 
TarantoIl tavolo
Taranto, chiesti al Cipe altri 200 milioni di euro: si punta su Giochi del Mediterraneo

Taranto, chiesti al Cipe altri 200 milioni di euro: si punta su Giochi del Mediterraneo

 
Foggiatra carapelle e orta nova
Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 7 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

Frontale fra due auto nel Foggiano: 8 feriti, alcuni in gravi condizioni

 
BatAumento dei casi
Coronavirus, 15 positivi al Comune di Andria, anche il commissario prefettizio

Coronavirus, 15 positivi al Comune di Andria, anche il commissario prefettizio

 
Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

 
BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 99 casi, quasi tutti tra il Barese, il Foggiano e la Bat. 3 vittime

Coronavirus: in Puglia 99 casi, quasi tutti tra Barese, Foggiano e Bat. 3 vittime

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Banda larga: a Noicattaro un genio di 17 anni inventa connessione rapida

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer

Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso in carcere in isolamento

Duplice omicidio Lecce, reo confesso in carcere in isolamento. Trovato altro biglietto con tempi del delitto Legale: «Ragazzo provato»

Bitonto, la mamma dell'alunna è positiva: tutta la classe confinata a casa

Bitonto, la mamma dell'alunna è positiva: tutta la classe confinata a casa

ROME

Soccer: Atalanta humble Lazio at home

Inter put five past Benevento, Spezia claim first Serie A win

Soccer: Atalanta humble Lazio at home

ROME, OCT 1 - Atalanta thrashed Lazio 4.-1 in Rome on Wednesday with Papu Gomez scoring a double as the Bergamo side went on a romp. Robin Gosens and Hans Hateboer were also on target for the visitors. Inter made it two wins out of two in Serie A so far too, thumping Benevento 5-2. Atalanta and Inter joined Napoli, Verona and AC Milan at the top of the table with six points from two games. Promoted Spezia, meanwhile, claimed their first-ever top-flight victory, beating Udinese 2-0 away. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati