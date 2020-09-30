Covid: +1,851 cases in 24 hrs, 19 victims

ROME, SEP 30 - The COVID-19 infection curve remains stable in Italy with a rise of 1,851 cases in the last 24 hours, about 200 more than Tuesday's rise but with around 15,000 more swabs taken, the health ministry said Wednesday. The total of infected including the recovered and victims thus rises to 314,861. The daily number of new victims was down slightly, from 24 Tuesday to 19 Wednesday, the ministry said. The overall death toll is now 35,894. No region showed zero infections and Campania, once again, led the way with 287 new cases. It was followed by Lazio (+210), Lombardy (+201), Piedmont and Sicily (both +170) (ANSA).