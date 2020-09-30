COVID: All Napoli tests negative

Covid: +1,851 cases in 24 hrs, 19 victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Confessa il killer 21enne dei fidanzati uccisi a Lecce. Vendetta, «Erano troppo felici». Video immortala l'omicida poco dopo il delitto
Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer
Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo festa in famiglia
Nella regione 35 focolai
ROME
30 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 30 - COVID tests on Napoli players came out all negative Wednesday after 14 Genoa team and staff tested positive following Sunday's 6-0 rout at the San Paolo. The Napoli players will be given another, molecular, COVID test Thursday, the Naples club said. Genoa are unlikely to be able to play their next game at Torino with their 13 non-positive players. The outbreak, and other positive tests on some other teams' players including Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, have spurred some calls for Serie A to once again be suspended. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su