ROME

COVID: All Napoli tests negative

After 14 Genoa team and staff tested positive after Sunday match

COVID: All Napoli tests negative

ROME, SEP 30 - COVID tests on Napoli players came out all negative Wednesday after 14 Genoa team and staff tested positive following Sunday's 6-0 rout at the San Paolo. The Napoli players will be given another, molecular, COVID test Thursday, the Naples club said. Genoa are unlikely to be able to play their next game at Torino with their 13 non-positive players. The outbreak, and other positive tests on some other teams' players including Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, have spurred some calls for Serie A to once again be suspended. (ANSA).

