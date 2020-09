COVID contagions up by over 80% in 4 regions since June

ROME, SEP 30 - The National Health Observatory (Osservatorio Nazionale sulla Salute) said Wednesday that four Italian regions have registered rises of over 80% in COVID-19 contagions since June. It said the biggest rise was in Sardinia, which had an increase of 154.2% between June 16 and September 24. It was followed by Campania, Lazio and Sicily, with respective rises of 140.7%, 90.8% and 83.8%. (ANSA).