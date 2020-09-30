Antonio Ciontoli gets 14 years for Vannini homicide
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Confessa il killer 21enne dei fidanzati uccisi a Lecce. Vendetta, «Erano troppo felici». Video immortala l'omicida poco dopo il delitto
Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer
Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo festa in famiglia
Nella regione 35 focolai
ROME
30 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 30 - A court on Wednesday handed Antonio Ciontoli a 14-year-old jail term for the homicide of his daughter's boyfriend Marco Vannini, a young man who died in agony of his injuries after being accidentally shot at Ciontoli's house at Ladispoli on the Roman coast in May 2015. The 20-year-old would probably have survived but Ciontoli and the rest of his family repeatedly delayed calling the emergency services. Ciontoli's wife, Maria Pezzillo , his son Federico and his daughter Martina, Vannini's girlfriend, got prison terms of nine months, four years. The supreme court ordered a retrial after widespread public dismay when the sentence of Ciontoli, who shot Vannini, was reduced to five years on appeal. The other family members had been handed three-year terms. "I ask forgiveness for what I did and also for what I did not do," Antonio Ciontoli told the court before the verdict. "I know I'm not the victim, but the only one who is responsible for this tragedy". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su