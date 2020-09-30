Antonio Ciontoli gets 14 years for Vannini homicide

ROME, SEP 30 - A court on Wednesday handed Antonio Ciontoli a 14-year-old jail term for the homicide of his daughter's boyfriend Marco Vannini, a young man who died in agony of his injuries after being accidentally shot at Ciontoli's house at Ladispoli on the Roman coast in May 2015. The 20-year-old would probably have survived but Ciontoli and the rest of his family repeatedly delayed calling the emergency services. Ciontoli's wife, Maria Pezzillo , his son Federico and his daughter Martina, Vannini's girlfriend, got prison terms of nine months, four years. The supreme court ordered a retrial after widespread public dismay when the sentence of Ciontoli, who shot Vannini, was reduced to five years on appeal. The other family members had been handed three-year terms. "I ask forgiveness for what I did and also for what I did not do," Antonio Ciontoli told the court before the verdict. "I know I'm not the victim, but the only one who is responsible for this tragedy". (ANSA).