Soccer: authority won't let us play say COVID-hit Genoa

ROME, SEP 30 - Genoa General Manager Daniele Faggiano said Wednesday that the local authority will not allow the club to play its home Serie A match against Torino on Saturday after 14 players and team staff members tested positive for COVID-19. "We are all in quarantine," Faggiano told Radio Kiss Kiss . "The health authority has stopped us. We cannot play against Torino on Saturday, even with 13 players available. "With no training, we have to postpone it". Faggiano added that he was joking when he said previously that Genoa lost 6-0 to Napoli on Sunday because their players had the coronavirus. He said the club would publish a list of its employees positive for COVID-19 when privacy issues had been settled. (ANSA).