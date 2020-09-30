Mercoledì 30 Settembre 2020 | 15:54

ROME
Antonio Ciontoli gets 14 years for Vannini homicide

ROME
Security priority on 5G, Di Maio tells Pompeo

ROME
Soccer: authority won't let us play say COVID-hit Genoa

ROME
Security priority on 5G, Di Maio tells Pompeo

ROME
Student hurt after window breaks loose during class

ROME
17 probed over ants at Naples hospital

MILAN
'ISIS bride' says ISIS not idyllic, big mistake

ROME
Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

ROME
Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

BRUSSELS
EU slams Italy justice, media conflict of interest

ROME
1.3 mn tourism jobs at risk

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari nella tana della Spal: Antenucci ferma l'orologio

BariIl provvedimento
Policlinico Bari, via la vaccinazione antinfluenzale per operatori sanitari e pazienti

Materadalla polizia
Matera, 81enne minaccia con fucile moglie, figlia e nipote di 12 anni: arrestato

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Paura a Peschici: 47enne sparito nel nulla da 5 giorni, ha lasciato il cellulare a casa

LecceLa vicenda
Duplice omicidio Lecce, il 21enne reo confesso in carcere in isolamento

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, morte gruista Mittal: riparte l'inchiesta

BrindisiLa vicenda
Ostuni, calunniò la dottoressa che aveva salvato la vita al padre

PotenzaNel Potentino
Auto sfonda guardrail sulla Basentana: muore un uomo a Vaglio di Basilicata

BatLa visita
Comunali, Di Maio ad Andria: «Sindaco M5s farà rinascere la città»

Lecce, duplice omicidio: in un video la fuga del killer

Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati

Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo una festa in famiglia

Nella regione 35 focolai

Duplice omicidio Lecce, i testimoni: «Dieci chiamate al 112, violenza inaudita»

Brindisi, ricovero choc al Perrino: donna non si lavava da anni, larve di mosca nelle ferite

ROME

Soccer: authority won't let us play say COVID-hit Genoa

14 players, team staff members positive for coronavirus

ROME, SEP 30 - Genoa General Manager Daniele Faggiano said Wednesday that the local authority will not allow the club to play its home Serie A match against Torino on Saturday after 14 players and team staff members tested positive for COVID-19. "We are all in quarantine," Faggiano told Radio Kiss Kiss . "The health authority has stopped us. We cannot play against Torino on Saturday, even with 13 players available. "With no training, we have to postpone it". Faggiano added that he was joking when he said previously that Genoa lost 6-0 to Napoli on Sunday because their players had the coronavirus. He said the club would publish a list of its employees positive for COVID-19 when privacy issues had been settled. (ANSA).

