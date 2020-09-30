Student hurt after window breaks loose during class

Antonio Ciontoli gets 14 years for Vannini homicide
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Confessa il killer 21enne dei fidanzati uccisi a Lecce. Vendetta, «Erano troppo felici». Video immortala l'omicida poco dopo il delitto
Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer
Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo festa in famiglia
Nella regione 35 focolai
ROME
30 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 30 - A girl was hurt after being hit on the head when a window broke loose from its frame at the Giovanni Verga school in the Sicilian city of Modica. The girl was taken to hospital by ambulance and was not badly hurt, sources said. Lessons on the first floor of the building have been suspended, with classes continuing via distance learning, while province of Ragusa technicians check the fixtures (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su