17 probed over ants at Naples hospital

Antonio Ciontoli gets 14 years for Vannini homicide
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Confessa il killer 21enne dei fidanzati uccisi a Lecce. Vendetta, «Erano troppo felici». Video immortala l'omicida poco dopo il delitto
Lecce, ecco l’assassino mentre rientrava a casa dopo aver ammazzato i fidanzati. Tutti gli errori del killer
Coronavirus, in Puglia 76 nuovi casi: 24 nel Barese, 37 nel Foggiano dopo festa in famiglia
Nella regione 35 focolai
ROME
30 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 30 - Naples prosecutors have put 17 people under investigation in relation to a probe into ant infestations at the city's San Paolo hospital, according to press reports on Wednesday. The 17 people, including hospital managers and health workers, are suspected of dereliction of duty and making false statements. The probe relates to incidents taking place between 2018 and earlier this year. The suspects allegedly failed to take the necessary measures when the problems were reported. There is also a part of the probe into alleged misappropriation regarding cleaning companies being paid without the necessary documentation declaring that their work had been done properly. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su