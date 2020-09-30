17 probed over ants at Naples hospital

ROME, SEP 30 - Naples prosecutors have put 17 people under investigation in relation to a probe into ant infestations at the city's San Paolo hospital, according to press reports on Wednesday. The 17 people, including hospital managers and health workers, are suspected of dereliction of duty and making false statements. The probe relates to incidents taking place between 2018 and earlier this year. The suspects allegedly failed to take the necessary measures when the problems were reported. There is also a part of the probe into alleged misappropriation regarding cleaning companies being paid without the necessary documentation declaring that their work had been done properly. (ANSA).