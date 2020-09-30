Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19
ROME
30 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 30 - Two 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senators have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said Wednesday. In accordance with coronavirus protocols, all the M5S members in the Upper House are having swabs for COVID-19. Senate work was suspended as a precautionary measure. One of the infected Senators, Francesco Mollame, told ANSA he was in isolation in Sicily. He said he had "the classic symptoms ranging from a 39 degree f ever and trouble breathing and speaking. "I could be better and that's not a quip in this case". He said he had not taken part in the last M5S MP meeting, not even by video conference, because he already had a fever. (ANSA).
