Two M5S Senators test positive for COVID-19

ROME, SEP 30 - Two 5-Star Movement (M5S) Senators have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said Wednesday. In accordance with coronavirus protocols, all the M5S members in the Upper House are having swabs for COVID-19. Senate work was suspended as a precautionary measure. One of the infected Senators, Francesco Mollame, told ANSA he was in isolation in Sicily. He said he had "the classic symptoms ranging from a 39 degree f ever and trouble breathing and speaking. "I could be better and that's not a quip in this case". He said he had not taken part in the last M5S MP meeting, not even by video conference, because he already had a fever. The other Senator who has tested positive, Marco Croatti, said he had taken part in the M5S Senators meeting last Thursday wearing a mask and respecting social distancing. He said he had been quarantining in his home since Monday afternoon. "I again urge all of you who follow me to have the utmost caution, because only by all together respecting the indications given to us will we be able to best this virus," Croatti said. (ANSA).